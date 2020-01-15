Killeen ISD proposes $265M Bond

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District will host its first board meeting of the year on Tuesday. On the agenda is a $265 million bond.

District officials say the money will go towards building two new elementary schools, upgrades to Harker Heights and Peebles Elementary, and improvements to high school athletic stadiums.

Back in 2018, the last bond was passed for $426M, but the district says they need more money to accommodate for the expected growth in Killeen.

According to a document provided by KISD, nearly 5,000 students are expected to be added to district schools. One resident says passing the bond will have long term effects for homeowners.

“When we account for our relative median debt in this community, we’re going to find out that we [have] really taken on a large debt load we really need to be careful about,” says Howard Aire.

Aire says the district should further analyze the bond and wait a year.

“Waiting is an option. It’s an expensive option. We estimate the projects would come at an additional $50 million. As a result of escalated construction costs,” says KISD Superintendent John Craft.

At the meeting, the school board will summarize and discuss information. No vote is scheduled to be held. Afterwards, the district will look to add the bond to the May election.