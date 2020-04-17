Killeen ISD provides free Microsoft Office for all students and staff

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Independent School District students and staff can download and install Microsoft Office 365 on their personal devices while learning at home continues.

The district’s Microsoft Office 365 licensing package now allows students and staff to access five home computers and five cellphone licenses at no cost to the user. This ensures students can collaborate in a safe and secure environment even if they are on a personal device or cellphone.

Students will be able to install the following programs on their devices at home: Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Sway, Teams and One Note. The program licenses are good as long as students and employees have a killeenisd.org (or live.killeenisd.org) account.

The video below will walk Killeen ISD students and staff through the download process.

