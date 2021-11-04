Killeen ISD recognized for fiscal transparency and financial excellence

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District has earned two prestigious recognitions by state and national government entities for their fiscal transparency and financial excellence.

A Transparency Star Award was given by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, as well as a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association.

The state recognizes local governments for going beyond required reporting guidelines to make financial information available, and to make data clear and meaningful for the public through the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

The Transparency Star in traditional finances requires for entities like Killeen ISD to make financial information accessible online.

The list of items available includes the following:

Expenditures as total and per capita or per student

Revenues from all entity funds expressed as total and per capita or per student amounts

Total full-time equivalent positions for all personnel

Revenues from property taxes as total and per capita or per student

Revenues from sales taxes as total and per capita or per student

Killeen ISD also makes raw budget information for the current fiscal year available, as well as raw format check registers for three complete fiscal years, and budgets and annual financial reports from the last five years.

From the Government Finance Officers Association, Killeen ISD has earned the Certificate of Achievement for the 30th year in a row. This is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

The award is given to local governments who demonstrate a constructive “full spirit of disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

Source: Killeen Independent School District