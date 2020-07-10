Killeen ISD releases fall survey results

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District is releasing the Return to School Survey results gathered from parents, employees and secondary students.

Over 16,000 people responded to the online survey between June 17-22. The district is using the feedback to make key decisions for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Dr. John Craft will announce the district’s fall plans at a press conference on Wednesday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m. at the KISD Administration Building.

The survey results can be viewed and downloaded here.

Source: Killeen Independent School District