Killeen ISD rezoning for new middle school

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen ISD is seeking community input ahead of rezoning for their new middle school STEM program.

The New Nolan Middle School is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2020.

This will be the second middle school STEM program in the district.

Nolan Middle School will be located on the east side of the school district.

The district will host a total of seven community meetings and is asking for input on the proposal before it’s presented to the Board of Trustees.

Over 2,000 middle school students will be impacted by the proposed rezoning.

Parents are encouraged to attend at least one of the meetings:

Tuesday, January 7, at 6:00 pm in the Eastern Hills MS cafeteria

Wednesday, January 8, at 6:00 pm in the Union Grove MS cafeteria

Thursday, January 9, at 6:00 pm in the Liberty Hill MS cafeteria

Monday, January 13, at 6:00 pm in the Manor MS cafeteria

Wednesday, January 15, at 6:00 pm in the Nolan MS cafeteria

Thursday, January 16, at 6:00 pm in the Rancier MS cafeteria

Tuesday, January 21, at 6:00 pm in the Palo Alto MS cafeteria