Killeen ISD School Board names new high school

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted to name the new high school currently under construction as Chaparral High School.

This decision came during Tuesday night’s board meeting.

The campus will be located on Chapparal Road. The 432,000 square foot facility will accommodate 3,000 students. The campus was part of the 2018 bond. The campus will include 72 regular classrooms, 22 science labs, multiple computer labs, a robotics lab, engineering lab, flexible learning spaces in a large commons area and a media center.

The district will begin the mascot and branding discussion for the new campus in the coming weeks.

Chaparral High School is set to open in the Fall of 2022.

Source: Killeen Independent School District