Killeen ISD school bus involved in accident

KILLEEN, Texas – A Killeen Independent School District school bus was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon with a car on Chaparral Road by White Castle Lane and Oak Creek.

13 Trimmier Elementary School students were on the bus, and no student or bus driver injuries have been reported. 

Police were called to the scene, and Trimmier Elementary has been notified.

At this time, it is unknown who caused the accident. The bus was traveling southeast when it was struck by a car heading the opposite direction. 

A spare bus has been called to transport the children. 

Source: Killeen Independent School District

