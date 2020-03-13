Killeen ISD schools closed through March 20

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District has closed its schools through March 20.

The following message has been sent to KISD families and staff:

Dear Killeen ISD Families,

“The district has been closely monitoring the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is a very fluid situation. We currently have a presumptive confirmed case in Bell County and have been in close communication with the Bell County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“Killeen ISD has been and will continue to be engaged in conversations with the CDC, Fort Hood, Texas Education Agency, and the Bell County Health Department. At this time, Killeen ISD has made the decision to close all district offices and cancel all school activities March 16 through March 20, 2020. The District will continue to assess the situation during that time and we will communicate further information as it becomes available and pertinent.

“The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has cancelled all contests and activities until March 29, 2020. We are also canceling all extracurricular and co-curricular activities until otherwise notified.

“While our campuses and offices are closed, district leadership will analyze various support program options such as a meal feeding plan that are feasible and that can be implemented effectively. Should that occur, district-wide messages and updates, similar to this one will be sent and posted on our district website, local news media outlets, and social media channels.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we understand closing school will bring on new challenges for many of our families. We will continue to proceed in making decisions with our students and public health interests and safety at the forefront. We have created a webpage with information regarding COVID-19 and we will continue to update it as more information is made available, https://www.killeenisd.org/covid19 “

Source: Killeen Independent School District