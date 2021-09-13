Killeen ISD seeks community input ahead of Chaparral High School rezoning

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District will open the new Chaparral High School in August 2022.

The new campus is located in the south-central portion of the district at 4400 Chaparral Road – south of the Yowell Ranch subdivision.







Chaparral High School (Courtesy: Killeen ISD)

The district says that when a new school is opened, an attendance zone must be established. Creating a new attendance zone causes changes to the existing attendance zones for area schools. This rezoning process also affords the district an opportunity to address overcrowding at other schools. All four existing comprehensive high school campus attendance zones will be impacted by the changes associated with the proposed rezoning plan.

The district will host a total of five community meetings, and would like the community’s help to encourage parents to attend. The first two meetings will be streamed live on KISDTV and posted online for the public to view.

Killeen ISD administration has proposed a set of attendance zone changes to take effect with the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

All meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the locations listed below:

Monday, September 13th in the Harker Heights Auditorium

Wednesday, September 15th in the Ellison Auditorium

Thursday, September 16th in the Killeen High Auditorium

Monday, September 27th in the Harker Heights Elementary Cafeteria

Wednesday, September 29th in the Shoemaker Auditorium

Source: Killeen Independent School District