Killeen ISD sees success in meal changes

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District is seeing great success in their new meal changes.

Just two days into a new format, Killeen ISD families seemed adjusted to picking up breakfast and lunch together during a compressed time slot.

At Reeces Creek Elementary School, School Nutrition Manager Dana Hopper said parents were telling her they liked coming just once a day, and the flexibility of not having to bring all their children with them.

“Our numbers are up,” she said Tuesday. “The second day in a row the school served 300 meal bags. “I wish we had even more coming. It makes my heart happy to know they are eating.”

Killeen ISD’s 12 Grab and Go sites are serving breakfast and lunch together Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. So far this week, the district has seen an overall jump of 900+ meals with the new times.

Last Friday, April 3, the district provided 1,663 lunches – and on Monday April 6, this increased to 2,755 meals.

Information and locations are listed here.