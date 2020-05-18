LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Killeen ISD senior appears on nationally-televised graduation special

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KILLEEN, Texas – A Killeen Independent School District student is celebrating after appearing in the nationally-televised Graduation Together special.

On Saturday, Lebron James, the Jonas Brothers, former president Barack Obama and other well-known stars paid tribute to 2020 graduates in a ceremony.

Killeen ISD senior Jordan Orion made an appearance in the video – selected out of hundreds across the country.

Orion said the watching the video gave her mixed emotions.

“It was sad to see, in a way, because I was like, ‘Goodness gracious, I wish I could walk across the stage!’ But it was also an amazing opportunity and amazing celebration for me to be appreciated and for my class to be appreciated,” Orion says.

Orion says her goal is to be in the entertainment industry, as she loves to act and sing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44