KISD students involved in massive street fight identified, to face disciplinary action

KILLEEN, Texas – Dozens of Killeen ISD students are facing disciplinary action after taking part in a big street fight last week.

Neighbors say this has happened several times on Janelle Drive, just two blocks away from Shoemaker High School. They say 30 to 40 kids were involved.

“They are fighting and not shooting, which is the positive in it, but at the same time, you can’t condone violence,” said Gary Jones, who posted the video on social media. “They are kids in school, testosterone pumping, they want to show ‘I ain’t no punk’ ‘I got heart’ that’s all that was.”

TUNE IN: Neighbors says 30-40 kids started fighting in the middle of the street Monday afternoon in Killeen. Tonight on KWKT FOX 44 at 6pm hear from those neighbors about what exactly happened. Posted by Nohely Mendoza on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

The incident took place on Janelle and Winfield Drive, just a short walk from the High School.

“At first you just heard a whole bunch of kids walking by just loud, normally we hear that all the time since we are so close to the high school and then a little bit after that you just heard yelling, screaming,” said Crystal Martinez Lopez, Neighbor.

Martinez-Lopez lives in the home in front of where the teens began the brawl. She says she was forced to call police.

“There was like kids all over our yard in front of the house in the street and they were just fighting everywhere like just bunches of fights in different sections,” said Martinez-Lopez. “There’s fights all the time on this street, the kids will end up leaving the school so that they don’t get in trouble for fighting on campus and then they’ll come around these neighborhoods.”

“Killeen ISD is aware of a video on social media that shows students having a physical altercation after school in a Killeen neighborhood. The video was taken last week, but was recently posted to social media. Campus administration worked closely to identify the students involved, and the matter is being addressed at the campus. Physical altercations of any kind are unacceptable and will not be condoned.“ – Killeen ISD Spokesperson Taina Maya

The video has been watched around 13,000 times and shared over 330.

Neighbors in the area say they have one thing to say to those involved.

“Take that to your house, like don’t do it around here around our neighborhood,” said Martinez-Lopez.

The Killeen Police Department says they cannot comment on an incident when they don’t have a victim.