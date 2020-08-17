Killeen ISD starts virtual classes

KILLEEN, Texas – The first day of virtual school for Killeen Independent School District students is in the books.

“We’ve had 39,000 students who were engaged in our virtual learning platform so far. I think we’re off to a great start so far for our first day of virtual instruction,” says Taina Maya, the Killeen ISD Spokesperson.

After a long break, Killeen ISD is easing students back into a classroom environment virtually.

“A lot of families were excited over the weekend and started logging in and trying to get their school codes and courses early. So we waited to release those until last night and this morning so our students were engaging with the real first day feel and process,” says Maya.

The school district is seeing a lot of success.

“A lot of our families are having successes. We’ve seen Zoom calls where students are interacting with teachers,” says Maya.

While Killeen ISD is seeing some success, there are also some bumps in the road.

“Once we get past the first two days of school, our families will be in a much better place and they’ll get into a rhythm and they’ll fall into a schedule. They’ll have a little bit more of a feeling of the first week of school and feel like this is something they belong to. A lot of times, this is the very first time our students have engaged in a traditional schedule since March,” says Maya.

One of those bumps involves students not being able to access the internet from home.

“We’re really thankful to have our local libraries, the Harker Heights or Killeen City libraries, that offered to step up and help with any kind of accessibility. Students can go there and access the different Internets they have available and free to use. We have other community partners like Boys and Girls Club and YMCA that are there to support our virtual learners as well,” says Maya.

If the student can’t get internet access at all, Killeen ISD says don’t worry.

“No student will be negatively impacted if they don’t have access to technology. For those families, I would hate to have them think they will have absences counted against them or missed grades, because that is absolutely not the case,” says Maya.

A Killeen ISD technology hotline is also available to all students and parents Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. by calling 254-336-2999.