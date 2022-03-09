KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District has revised its academic calendar.

This comes due to the freezing rain and hazardous road conditions which forced the district to close on February 24. The Board of Trustees has amended the academic calendar to make up for the lost instructional time.

All Killeen ISD students will now attend school on Monday, March 21. This was previously a staff workday and student holiday. The district said in a statement that it recognizes this may be an inconvenience for some families traveling home from Spring Break. This change does not impact or change employee duty days, and will not impact employee pay.

The revised calendar maintains Good Friday (April 15) as a student/staff holiday, and at this time will not be utilized as a bad weather make-up day.

As a reminder, on Friday, March 11, students will be released from school 90 minutes early (rather than two hours) as part of the missed instruction associated with the freeze from last month.

You can view and download the revised academic calendar here.

Source: Killeen Independent School District