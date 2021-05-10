Killeen ISD superintendent to discuss compensation plan for staff

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft will discuss a highly competitive compensation plan for all employees for the 2021-2022 school year.

Craft will be speaking with the Board of Trustees at Tuesday’s regularly-scheduled board meeting. The proposed plan includes a 3.5 percent general pay increase for all employees beginning July 1. If approved, the salary for a first-year teacher would increase from $50,300 to $52,000 for the upcoming school year.

In addition to the 3.5 percent general pay increase, hourly non-exempt staff would receive pay rate equity adjustments to align to market values according to a Texas Association of School Board (TASB) – HR Services department study. This would result in some non-exempt starting salaries to increase between 8-13 percent, before the proposed 3.5 percent general pay increase is applied.

Killeen ISD contracted services with the TASB to complete a thorough review of the district’s current compensation plan for administrative support, instructional support, and manual trades pay groups.

Current and future employees could also receive up to an additional $1,000 this month with a proposed Recruit, Retain, Retire Notification Incentive. Employees who electronically sign their contract/letter of reasonable assurance to work for Killeen ISD next year by May 19th would receive a one-time check for the amount outlined below. The proposal would also apply to new employees hired for the 2021-2022 school year, and to current employees who inform the district of their intention to retire by June 2, 2021.

Exempt Employees: $1,000

Non-Exempt Employee (Hourly): $500

Pending Board action, Killeen ISD would be investing $14.8 mm in employees.

Source: Killeen Independent School District