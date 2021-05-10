LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Killeen ISD superintendent to discuss compensation plan for staff

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft will discuss a highly competitive compensation plan for all employees for the 2021-2022 school year.

Craft will be speaking with the Board of Trustees at Tuesday’s regularly-scheduled board meeting. The proposed plan includes a 3.5 percent general pay increase for all employees beginning July 1. If approved, the salary for a first-year teacher would increase from $50,300 to $52,000 for the upcoming school year.

In addition to the 3.5 percent general pay increase, hourly non-exempt staff would receive pay rate equity adjustments to align to market values according to a Texas Association of School Board (TASB) – HR Services department study. This would result in some non-exempt starting salaries to increase between 8-13 percent, before the proposed 3.5 percent general pay increase is applied.

Killeen ISD contracted services with the TASB to complete a thorough review of the district’s current compensation plan for administrative support, instructional support, and manual trades pay groups.

Current and future employees could also receive up to an additional $1,000 this month with a proposed Recruit, Retain, Retire Notification Incentive. Employees who electronically sign their contract/letter of reasonable assurance to work for Killeen ISD next year by May 19th would receive a one-time check for the amount outlined below. The proposal would also apply to new employees hired for the 2021-2022 school year, and to current employees who inform the district of their intention to retire by June 2, 2021.

Exempt Employees: $1,000

Non-Exempt Employee (Hourly): $500

Pending Board action, Killeen ISD would be investing $14.8 mm in employees.

Source: Killeen Independent School District

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected