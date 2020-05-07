Killeen ISD teacher in top 3 for Texas Teacher of the Year

KILLEEN, Texas – One Killeen Independent School District teacher is in the running for the Teacher of the Year award!

A first-year teacher, Mrs. Crista Marie Privott-Spencer from Willow Springs Elementary, is in the Top 3 for the Texas Teacher of the Year award!

She needs Central Texans to vote online using the link below. Voting ends soon, but people can vote several times.

Mrs. Privott-Spencer teaches third grade, and her husband is currently deployed in Germany.

Source: Killeen Independent School District