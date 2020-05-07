LIVE NOW /
Killeen ISD teacher in top 3 for Texas Teacher of the Year

KILLEEN, Texas – One Killeen Independent School District teacher is in the running for the Teacher of the Year award!

A first-year teacher, Mrs. Crista Marie Privott-Spencer from Willow Springs Elementary, is in the Top 3 for the Texas Teacher of the Year award!

She needs Central Texans to vote online using the link below. Voting ends soon, but people can vote several times.

Texas Teachers of Tomorrow’s 2020 Teacher of the Year

Mrs. Privott-Spencer teaches third grade, and her husband is currently deployed in Germany. 

Source: Killeen Independent School District

