Killeen ISD to air lessons on KISD-TV

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen ISD students will be able to soon learn from their television.

Killeen ISD is adding to its Continued Learning Center with lessons for elementary students available for viewing on KISD-TV Spectrum Channel 17 or online at www.killeenisd.org/livetv

Families may tune in for the start of the televised lessons Monday, April 13.

Programs are scheduled to air every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for as long as they are needed.

Teachers have prepared half-hour literacy and math lessons for each grade level from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

Lessons shown earlier in the week introduce topics that continue later in the week.

Teachers receive content in time to create the lessons for the week for the scheduled televised lesson and prepare the segment from home. 

The TV lessons are intended to provide additional support.  Lessons are also available on the KISD website, www.killeenisd.org/livetv

You can find the schedule below:

Killeen ISD-TV ScheduleDownload

