Killeen ISD to begin school year virtually August 17, in person September 8

KILLEEN, Texas- The Killeen Independent School District will begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually for all students Monday, August 17 with the intent to provide on-site instruction beginning Tuesday, September 8 for parents who elect the option.

This plan will keep the original school year calendar in tact.

During the summer, KISD has expanded and improved its virtual platforms to operate alongside in-person learning and to allow students to flex between formats.

Virtual learners will engage in live-online and recorded lessons from their teachers during normal class times aligned to a normal school schedule.

Training on various platforms will be available to students and parents.

Attendance, assignments, assessments, and grades will be required.

In support of the move to full virtual instruction, the following plans are in place:

All students will have access to instruction designed and delivered by KISD’s trained, highly qualified teachers.

Teachers and other staff will return as scheduled August 4 and dive into 9 days of professional development addressing multiple platforms and technology integration.

KISD will open a technology hotline for students and parents who need assistance with technology and the KISD learning platforms beginning on Monday, August 10.

KISD is planning to host a series of roundtable discussions to answer questions from parents and employees.

Plans are in place to issue devices and internet connectivity as requested and to provide instructional and technical support through videos, tutorials and hotlines for students, parents and staff.

Hotspots will only allow a student to access the learning platform websites outlined by the district.

Grab & Go breakfast and lunch will be provided for students who qualify for free and reduced meals and those who opt to purchase meals.

Parents will be able to register students in-person at every campus on July 29 – 30 from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. to accept documents, answer questions, and assist with enrollment.

For continuing updates, please check the district website.