Killeen ISD to host Road to CDL Seminar

KILLEEN, Texas – As the nationwide shortage of school bus drivers continues to affect school districts all over the country, the Killeen Independent School District will once again offer a CDL seminar for people interested in becoming drivers.

Potential school bus drivers need a commercial driver’s license (CDL) in order to drive. At the upcoming seminar, the district will provide information for drivers to obtain a free CDL and training.

This seminar is free and open to the public. It will be held this Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the Killeen ISD Board Room, located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.

Drivers who attend the seminar will learn about:

· How to obtain a FREE CDL through Killeen ISD

· $1,000 bonuses for new drivers

· Annual incentives up to $4,000

· Extra pay for trip driving

The district is now hiring for all positions. To view a full list or to apply, you can visit: https://bit.ly/3vm1Q1j

Source: Killeen Independent School District