Killeen ISD to offer free COVID-19 rapid screening to students, employees

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District is committed to ensuring the health and safety of students and staff as they return from the Thanksgiving holiday.

With this goal in mind, the district will be taking part in a statewide COVID-19 screening program offered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Education Agency.

This program will allow Killeen ISD to test both symptomatic and asymptomatic staff and students to reduce the risk to the district. The free screenings are not available to the general public or family members of staff or students.

Testing will begin Thursday, December 3 at the former Nolan Middle School building on 505 Jasper Drive in Killeen, using the entrance on 2nd Street.

Testing times will be 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on regular school days.

Killeen ISD students and employees may take advantage of the optional free rapid screening with an appointment. Parents or legal guardians will need to sign a waiver for students under 18. Appointments will be available online or by phone closer to the launch date. Additional information will be available online at www.killeenisd.org/COVID_screening.

The state-funded program uses BinaxNOW tests, which provide results in 15 minutes based on a nasal swab in the nostril.

In the event of a positive test result, individuals will be advised to see their primary care physician to get a more formal PCR (molecular) lab-based test, as instructed by TDEM.

Source: Killeen Independent School District