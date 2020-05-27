Killeen ISD to provide school supplies for 2020-21 school year

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen ISD will provide all students with free school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The school district will provide free supplies with the exception of backpacks, lunchboxes, headphones, PreK nap mats, and Secondary PE uniforms.

Killeen ISD is planning for approximately 45,000 students in the fall.

The school year is set to begin Monday, August 17th.

Online preegistration for current students and PreK and Kindergarten round up will open online on June 1st.

If COVID-19 restrictions continue, KISD could consider a hybrid calendar using an extended school year or blending online and in-person learning.

The district plans to seek input from parents ahead of making any final decisions.