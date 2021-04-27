Killeen ISD unveils four new elementary campus mascots

KILLEEN, Texas – For the next school year, beginning in August, the Killeen Independent School District is opening four new elementary schools and closing three existing ones. The Communications and Marketing Department has worked in partnership with campus leadership and committees to develop a mascot for each new campus.

The new Pershing Park Elementary School, which opened in January, will be the home of the Pumas – and will replace the former campus on West Central Texas Expressway. Sugar Loaf Elementary School is closing after the current school year, and will consolidate with the new Pershing Park over the summer.

A new Clifton Park Elementary School is opening on South Second Street, which will consolidate the current Clifton Park and the current Bellaire Elementary Schools. Those two campuses are closing after this school year. The new Clifton Park will boast a Jaguar mascot.

On Rancier Avenue, the new Killeen Elementary School will consolidate East Ward and West Ward elementary schools. East Ward closed its doors two years ago to make way for construction of the new school. West Ward is completing its final year. Killeen Elementary will be home of the Joeys, a baby kangaroo – which pays homage to the district’s first mascot, the Killeen High School Kangaroos.

Another new school, Pat Carney Elementary School, will be the home of the Cubs. It is also set to open this fall in the south Clear Creek corridor on Azura Way in Killeen.

By launching new campus mascots for all four campuses, the district says it hopes to renew and regenerate the passion of Killeen ISD and the campuses opening this fall.

Source: Killeen Independent School District