Killeen ISD Unveils New Virtual Learning Center

KILLEEN, Texas. On Monday, Killeen ISD revealed its new virtual learning center, just one week before classes begin.

The portal will be packed with video lessons, assignments, and technology help.

“This will be a place where anyone can go for resources, not just a parent or guardian. But if you have a grandmother or community member, people who want to volunteer at different libraries to give or students support,” said Taina Maya, Killeen ISD’s Spokesperson.

Back in the spring, the district moved to online learning using a generic program, but now Killeen ISD’s teachers will be the ones designing and teaching the content.

“So you’re not seeing a video from a random teacher part of a program, but you’re seeing your own teacher delivering that instruction,” Maya added.

Elementary students will be required to engage in classes for at least 180 minutes( 2.3 hours) per day and High Schoolers must engage at least 240 minutes(4 hours). This includes working on an assignment or speaking with a teacher.

A Killeen ISD Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday August 11th where parents and students can ask questions before classes begin on August 17th.