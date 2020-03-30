Closings
Killeen ISD virtual board meeting, possible bond postponement

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen ISD Board of Trustees will be making considering some important decisions in their virtual board meeting.

The Board of Trustees will meet March 31, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in a virtual setting to consider an agenda largely shaped by the continuing efforts to operate in light of COVID-19.

The agenda includes a virtual public forum. Residents must register to address the board by 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through a form that will be posted on the districts website by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Board members are considering how to grade and rank the senior classes, and figuring grades for all students.

The board will also consider postponing the slated May 2, 2020 general trustee and school bond election to November, as allowed by Governor Greg Abbott.

In addition, trustees will consider spending measures to continue breakfast and lunch service, compensation for district employees and ongoing construction projects.

The public can watch the meeting online, www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on the district’s Facebook page.

