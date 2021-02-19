Killeen ISD will not have on-campus instruction this Monday

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District will not have on-campus instruction this Monday.

KISD Superintendent & Reps from City of Killeen, City of Harker Heights, & City of Nolanville will address next phase of recovery following the unprecedented weather in Central TX.

This was announced during a press conference Friday afternoon, as school officials are analyzing and repairing damages from the winter weather.

FOX44’s Cameron Stuart will have more from this press conference in our upcoming newscasts.

Source: Killeen Independent School District