Killeen man accused of breaking in, beating woman in retaliation for police report

A 23-year-old Killeen man is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond on charges connected with a violent break in and assault that occurred at a Killeen home Friday morning.

Killeen spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to the 4200 block of Gus Drive on a reported domestic disturbance.

When they got there, they were told that a man had forced his way into the residence through a window and pulled the female victim out of her bed.

The victim was pushed into a bathroom, causing her to fall.

She was then punched in the face with a fist.

Police said the man, identified as Marzontae Gerod Williams, was mad at the victim because she had called police on Thursday during another disturbance and had him removed from her home.

Williams was still present when police arrived and was taken to jail.

He remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.