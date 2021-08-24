Killeen man arrested in Harker Heights kidnapping case

Harker Heights Police report what began as a domestic disturbance turned into a kidnapping case when a woman was forced to go with a man against her will.

The situation was resolved with the help of Killeen police who detained a man later identified as 32-year-old Damarcus Leneil Fraser.

Harker Heights police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said it started with a call from the 900 block of Lemonwood as an ” unknown trouble ” call from a female caller.

However, when officers got to that location, the caller was no longer there.

It was later determined that she had been taken forcibly from that location by a man after an argument.

Killeen police found them in the 1000 block of W.S. Young Drive and were able to detain Fraser and release the female victim.

When police searched his vehicle, they recovered a weapon which led to additional charges as it was determined that Fraser was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a weapon.

Fraser was transported to the Bell County jail on charges of aggravated kidnapping terrorizing and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He remained in the jail Tuesday with his bond set at a total of $300,000.