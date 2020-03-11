Killeen man arrested on delivery of ecstasy and online solicitation of a minor

HAMILTON, Texas- Hamilton Police report arresting a Killeen man after an operation.

On Tuesday, March 10, 2020 HCSO CID conducted an operation in the 200 Block of South Stidham Street, Hamilton, Texas.

Charles Anthony McLaughlin, 23, of Killeen, Texas traveled to Hamilton, Texas with the intent to engage in sexual intercourse with a child, and further agreed to provide the child with marijuana and ecstasy.

McLaughlin was found in possession of marijuana and ecstasy, and McLaughlin was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Sexual Intercourse, a Second Degree Felony, and Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One under One Gram in a Drug Free Zone.