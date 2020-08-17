Killeen man charged in Nolanville auto-pedestrian accident

A 38-year-old Killeen man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a ten-year-old child was critically injured in an auto pedestrian accident on Friday.

Nolanville Police Chief Michael Hatton said Raymond Bernard Johnson was first taken to Seton Medical Center to be checked out, then transported to the Bell County Jail for processing.

Blood samples were sent to the DPS lab for toxicology testing.

Chief Hatton said Nolanville officers were called to the 900 block of West Central Expressway at 8:14 p.m. Friday where they found the 10-year-old female victim that had been hit by a vehicle.

A disabled vehicle was found about 800 feet away.

While the child was being attended to by Central Bell Fire and Rescue, officers located the driver, later identified as Johnson, a short distance away and took him into custody.

The child was taken to McLane Children’s Hospital and at last report was still in critical condition.

In addition to the aggravated assault charge, Johnson was also charged with driving with license invalid with a previous conviction.

His bond was set at a total of $510,000.