Killeen man charged with chasing woman with knife

A 37-year-old Killeen man was being held under $100,000 bond, accused of attacking a woman with a knife during a Fourth of July argument.

Felipe Rene Caban was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday.

Police reports say that at 5:43 [p.m. July 4 Killeen officers were sent to the 5200 block of Daybreak Drive on a report of a violent domestic disturbance with weapons involved.

When they got there, they were told that the victim and a male suspect had been involved in an argument, when the man was accused of retrieving a kitchen knife and chasing the victim.

The report said the woman feared for her life, fled and sought refuge, calling 9-1-1.

Officers determined the identity of the suspect, later finding him and taking him first to the Killeen City Jail, then on to County.