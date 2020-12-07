Killeen man charged with firing shots at car during October party in Cove

Ian Damal Jackson

Bond has been set at a total of a half million dollars for a 22-year-old Killeen man accused of firing several shots during a party in Copperas Cove October 30.

Iam Damal Jackson was booked into the Bell County Jail on five separate counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested by members of the US Marshal’s Service.

An arrest affidavit stated the charges were the results of shots being fired at a vehicle at a party in the 500 block of West Avenue B in Copperas Cove late on the evening of October 30.

The arrest affidavit stated that a disturbance had broke out at a large party in front of a duplex when a car drove by and yelled at the partiers.

Shots were reported fired at that car and later at another vehicle leaving the party.

