Killeen man charged with multiple sexual assaults of a child victim

A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on aggravated sexual assault charges , accused of attacking an underage female.

Jason Lee Jones was picked up by Bell County Sheriff’s deputies after Temple police had obtained an arrest warrant for him.

Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said officers got the case back on November 8 when a woman came into the police department lobby to report that her daughter had been sexually assaulted multiple times over the course of a month.

After completing their investigation, Temple officers got the warrant for Jones who was then picked up by deputies on Tuesday.

He remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday in lieu of $125,000 bond.