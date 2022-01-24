A 29-year-old Killeen man remained in the Bell County Jail Monday under a quarter-million dollars bond, accused of setting a woman on fire.

Jeffrie Sterling Lane, Jr was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a January 19th incident in the 4500 block of Colby Drive.

Police were called to that location at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday on a report of domestic violence and while they were on the way were told that the woman had been set on fire.

On arrival they located the woman with burn wounds on her leg and hand.

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers determined through their investigation that the suspect and the victim were in the bedroom of the residence when the victim had gasoline poured on her and was set alight.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police arrested Lane and transported him first to the Killeen City jail, then later to the Bell County facility.