A 48-year old Killeen man remained in the Bell County Jail Monday, held on $210,000 bond in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Police were called to a location on Bacon Ranch Road March 8 at 11:35 p.m. in reference to a sexual assault.

When police arrived, they were told that a person known to the victim had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at a residence in Killeen.

After completing their investigation, officers obtained a complaint and arrest warrant for 48-year-old Gilberto Diaz-Navarrete.

Jail records indicated that he was also being held on a separate unconnected charge of violation of a protective order.