Killeen man charged with threatening patrons, drinking alcohol in a store

Killeen police report a 24-year-old man is being held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a bizarre incident at a local family Dollar Store Sunday.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Daniel Elijah Belser who remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to the Family Dollar at 416 West Rancier Avenue Sunday afternoon at 3:28.

Officers were told that a man had entered the business and had begun to harass a customer.

While doing so, the man opened an alcoholic beverage and began to drink it inside the store.

When a store employee confronted the man, he reportedly became hostile and pulled a knife, before leaving the store.

Arriving officers were able to find the man and transporting him to jail.