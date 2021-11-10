Killeen man dead after car goes off I-14 and into a creek

Nolanville Police report a 32-year-old Killeen man died after his car went off I-14 and into Nolan Creek Tuesday afternoon.

Police Chief Michael Hatton identified the victim as Dean Haniff, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigator’s preliminary report indicated that the driver of a black, 2021 Hyundai Sonata was going east on South Central Texas Expressway possibly at a high rate of speed when the car struck a guardrail and went out of control.

The vehicle went off the road and came to rest on the west side of Nolan Creek.

No other vehicles were involved and Haniff was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

