Killeen man federally executed in Indiana in connection to 1999 murder

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana – Christopher Vialva, a Killeen man convicted of killing an Iowa couple in 1999, has died as a part of the Trump administration’s resumption of federal executions.

Vialva was convicted in 2000 of killing Iowa couple Todd and Stacie Bagley before burning them in the trunk of their car in Killeen.

The prosecution in his murder case argued the killing was a way for Vialva to upgrade his status within a gang.

Vialva was 19 at the time of the murders. Now at age 40, he expressed regret through his mother on Thursday to the family of the couple he killed.

“To Todd and Stacie’s family – I am so sorry for your loss. I have never been able to tell you that because I was told I could not have access to you,” Vialva’s mother, Lisa Brown said. “My son wants you to know that he is deeply remorseful for the pain that he has caused you.”

President Donald Trump resumed federal executions in July after there were none in the U.S. for 17 years.