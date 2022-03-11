WACO, Texas – A federal jury convicted a Killeen man Thursday for carjacking and armed robberies of area stores.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, 29-year-old Darius Letrayal King, of Killeen, along with his co-defendant 51-year-old Corey Labon Jackson, of Killeen, committed armed robberies in January 2020 of a 7-Eleven and a Family Dollar store.

King drove Jackson to the stores, and Jackson robbed the stores at gunpoint. On January 3, 2020, King also committed carjacking, taking a vehicle at gunpoint from an acquaintance.

King was found guilty of one count of Carjacking, three counts of Brandishing a Firearm During the

Commission of a Crime of Violence, two counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. King faces up to 15 years in prison on the Carjacking count, a mandatory seven-year sentence to run consecutive to any other sentence received on each of the Brandishing of a Firearm counts, up to 20 years in prison on the Interference with Commerce counts, and up to ten years in prison on the Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon count.

On February 22, 2022, Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of Interference with Commerce by Robbery and one count of Brandishing a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Jackson faces up to 20 years in prison on the Interference with Commerce count, and a mandatory seven-year sentence to run consecutive on any other sentence for the Brandishing of a Firearm count. U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson made this announcement.

The FBI, with invaluable assistance from the Temple Police Department and the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier is prosecuting the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

Source: United States Department of Justice