Killeen man held on charges of sexually assaulting a child

Bond has been set at a half-million dollars for a 39-year-old Killeen man charged with sexual assault of a child.

Stephen Spisak was booked into the Bell County jail Thursday after being arrested following the investigation.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the investigation began Christmas Day when officers were called to a home at an undisclosed location.

When they got there, officers were told that two juveniles had made an outcry about being sexually assaulted by someone they knew.

She said that as the investigation unfolded, there were accusations that the assaults had involved a total of three juveniles, two female and one male.

Miramontez said there were indications that a family dog may have been injured.

The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and an arrest warrant was obtained Tuesday.

Spisak was later arrested without incident.

Miramontez said the case is still ongoing and additional charges are pending.