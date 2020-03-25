Killeen man indicted, arrested in death of infant

U-S Marshals have arrested a 26-year-old Killeen man in connection with the death of an infant.

Deshauneven Marquel Green was ordered held in lieu of $1,000,000 bond on a charge of Criminally Negligent Homicide after he was indicted by a Bell County Grand Jury after the case was presented by detectives with the Killeen Special Victims Unit.

On October 3, 2019 , at approximately 9:02 PM, officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Westclilff Drive in reference to a cardiac arrest in progress.

While officers were in route they were advised that a 2 month-old baby was not breathing and CPR was in progress.

Through the investigation, detectives were told that the suspect had placed the infant on a pillow on the infant’s stomach to sleep when she was found face down by another adult.

The infant was immediately transported to McLane’s Children Hospital where she was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.