The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted Mohammed Ali Qurashi for the death of his father, 57-year old Qutub Uddin Qurashi.

Police arrested the 21-year-old back in November of 2020, after getting a call about a domestic disturbance between a husband, wife, and son at their residence in the 4900 block of Onion Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the area suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in critical condition.

Mohammed Ali Qurashi was originally charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Those charges were upgraded when Qutub Uddin Qurashi succumbed to his injuries at Baylor Scott and White Hospital and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.