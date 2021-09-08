Killeen marks 12th murder of the year in Stardust Drive shooting

Killeen police report that city’s 12th homicide of the year with the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman late Tuesday night.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 18-00 block of Stardust Drive about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday after getting a report of shots being heard.

When they got there, they found a white sedan in the roadway and inside, found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in critical condition, but died later, pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.