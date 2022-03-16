Highlights include north Killeen revitalization, innovative use of funds and street projects

KILLEEN, Texas – Mayor Jose Segarra delivered his final State of the City address Tuesday in City Council chambers – touting population growth, innovative use of COVID-19 funding, street projects and partnerships.

Mayor Segarra said an increasing number of people want to call Killeen home – and it takes relationships, partnerships and a team effort to ensure there’s always improvement.

A few of the highlights from the speech include:

A Comprehensive Plan outlining a vision for the city over the next decade

Revitalization of north Killeen and downtown (New apartment complex / Monthly downtown events)

$28 million allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act funds

CARES Act funding provided rental/mortgage/utility assistance to over 1,800 families

Tax rate lowered by 3.25 cents to 70.04 cents

Sales tax revenues up 15 percent

Killeen FD added nine-member ambulance crew

Killeen FD added three, new ambulances last year

Completed 56 lane miles of milling, overlay and striping

10,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered; 5,000 tests administered

Killeen PD lowered crime rate

New hangar/jobs coming to Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK)

Recreation Services and Killeen FD Master Plans

The city’s population increasing by 30,000 people in ten years

Mayor Segarra also thanked those in the Armed Services, first responders, public servants, healthcare workers, churches, nonprofit organizations and small businesses for the contributions they have made to the city.

The address was livestreamed to the City of Killeen’s website, and is available for viewing at KilleenTexas.gov/councilmeetings.

Source: City of Killeen