Killeen mayor hosts State of the City Address

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra wrapped up his annual State of the City Address on Tuesday afternoon. He provided updates on city business and an outlook on the year ahead.

“You know, as mayor, I am very optimistic. I get my energy from our citizens. I am always trying to engage as many people as I can, and we definitely live in a great city. There is a shortage of rentals, a shortage of homes to buy. And that is just an indicator of how great our city is because so many people want to call Killeen ‘home,'” Segarra says.

Mayor Segarra also remembered Councilman Jim Kilpatrick – who passed away earlier this year – shortly after his wife.

You can watch the mayor’s speech on the city’s website.