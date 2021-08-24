Killeen McDonald’s employee, customer robbed

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police were advised Tuesday morning about a robbery at the McDonald’s located at 3700 Clear Creek Road.

Officers were told the victim was sitting in their vehicle at the drive-thru window when a man wearing all black and had a mask over his face, approached on foot, brought out a handgun and demanded money from the victim and the store employee.

Both said they did not have any cash. This is when the victim in the vehicle gave the suspect their debit/credit cards. The suspect then fled southbound on foot.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Killeen Police Department