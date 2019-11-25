Killeen Mission Prepares For Big Thanksgiving Feast

KILLEN, Texas. On Sunday, The St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Killeen hosted its Thanksgiving dinner.

This dinner is a precursor to the big feast on Thanksgiving Day, a partnership with the Jesus Hope And Love Mission.

“This one meal a year is where we can bring the community as a whole together,” says Volunteer Walter Holmes.

The event is going in its 10th year, becoming a staple in the neighborhood, featured several times in local newspapers.

“It’s for the homeless community, first responders hospitals, those who serve the community,” says Holmes.

The mission is looking for volunteers and donations( clothing, canned goods, water).

They are located at: 818 N 4th St, Killeen, TX 76540