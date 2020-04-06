Killeen Mom Donates Face Masks To Essential Workers

KILLEEN, Texas. As cases of COVID-19 increase across the country, the CDC is warning Americans to cover up, using fabric masks that can be purchased online or at home.

However, one Killeen mom was ahead of the curve as she began making face masks back in March.

“You know it all started on Spring break when everything started going crazy and my baby girl got bored. And she’s like I want to go to work with you and I said I don’t know,” says Ana Miller.

Miller was reluctant to send her 12-year-old daughter outside without any face covering, so she began making masks out of fabric she found in her home.

“It’s one more step help people go out in public, if you got to go to the grocery store, Walmart,” says Husband, Michael Miller.

After hearing about the shortage of masks at local businesses, the Killeen mom went a step further as she began to make more masks to donate to friends in Houston, local hospitals, and police department.

She says she hopes to inspire others to give back.

“God doesn’t want us to be afraid. I want to encourage them to know if you do your part, your not scared. If you do your part all this can be gone soon,” she says.

In the past 3 weeks, Miller has make nearly 300 masks for the community. With the help of donations for materials, she plans to make as many as possible.