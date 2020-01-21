FOX 44 News: 9:00pm

Killeen NAACP Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

KILLEEN, Texas – On Monday, dozens across Killeen came out to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The event began with a march then a celebration at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church.

The celebration was filled with songs, spoken word, and dancing dedicated to King’s teachings of fighting justice. Organizers also gave a brief history lesson on the life of the late civil rights leader.

“For me, it was an honor today to proud of who I am and to come here and not be segregated,” says spectator Kiandra McLean.

Audience members came as far as Austin for the festivities.

“I think the turnout was phenomenal. To see the community come out for one day, on THIS day. They could be anywhere else,” says NAACP Organizer William Coleman.

Martin Luther King events continue through Wednesday, January 22nd at Baylor University. To find those events, you can click HERE

