Killeen names new City Manager

The City of Killeen named James “Kent” Cagle as the next City Manager Friday.

The city council is expected to formally consider approval of an employment contract for Cagle in its November 19th meeting. If approved, he will start December 3rd.

In a press release, Mayor Jose Segarra said, “We are impressed by his experience in city management and finance, and we believe he will continue the city’s positive path forward.”

Cagle has more than 18 years of city management experience during his 32 years of local government service. He was most recently the City Manager for Leander, from November 2011 to May of this year when he was fired from the position.

Cagle settled a lawsuit he filed against Leander last month.

He alleged the city fired him for reporting another official to law enforcement.

A Resolution Agreement and Release was made on October 25th between Cagle and the City of Leander that amicably resolved all outstanding claims between them, the statement said.

Cagle was originally suing for breach of contract and unlawful retaliation under the Texas Whistleblower Act.

The city’s public information officer originally said in a statement made in August they denied any wrongdoing in the handling of Mr. Cagle’s employment and the related claims in his lawsuit.

Now, the joint statement from the city and Cagle said:

The whistleblower claim and any allegations supporting said claims were previously dismissed voluntarily by Cagle. Additionally, the parties have resolved their contract dispute in a manner satisfactory to all parties, and those claims are being dismissed by the court with prejudice.

The city agreed to pay Cagle a sum of $349,000 for alleged wage damages, compensatory damages and representing attorney’s fees and costs incurred in exchange that Cagle would not sue.

