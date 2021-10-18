Killeen night club shooting is now a murder, one victim dies

A weekend shooting outside a Killeen nightclub is now a murder case as a 21-year-old man has died, becoming the 14th murder victim of the year for the city.

Officers responding to the Club Legends at 308 South 2nd Street at 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning found several victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

The arriving officers immediately began first aid until paramedics arrived.

Two men and one woman were transported to Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital in what was described as critical but stable condition.

A third man was taken to Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition. That man, identified as 21-year-old Darian Nelson Barlow was pronounced dead at 5:17 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cook.

Killeen police say that in the past year, officers responded to at least 111 reported calls for service to this address which include; 15 disturbances, 11 shots fired, 2 fights, 2 aggravated assaults and 2 homicides. Ten (10) people have either been shot, stabbed, assaulted, or killed.

“Given the amount in reported violence in this particular location, we as the community, cannot allow this activity to go unchecked. The Killeen Police Department will use all the tools at its disposal to ensure the safety of our citizens,” stated Police Chief Charles Kimble.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous.